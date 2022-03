SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As home prices continue to skyrocket throughout the Beehive State, ABC4’s Craig Wirth took time to reflect on what Utah homes used to sell for, starting about 150 years ago.

Today, the median price for a home in Salt Lake County is half-a-million dollars. In 1872, $200 could get you a full ranch house and corral in Cache County.

Slowly but surely, the prices of homes began to climb in Utah. By the 1960’s, golf course condos were selling for about $18,000.