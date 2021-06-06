WIRTH WATCHING: The history of the Sugar House Prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – People flock to Sugarhouse Park to walk, run, and picnic long into the evenings. They leave refreshed and ready for the next day of work.

But seventy-years ago, they would have needed a court order to get into the place, and if they left, they were hunted down and arrested.

Sounds strange? Well that’s because the state penitentiary was there for almost a hundred years.

On June 6, ABC4’s very own Craig Wirth remembers the grim old place that stood along 2100 South in Salt Lake City.

“For almost 100 years from the Civil War to its final days in 1951, ducks weren’t the only ones that got bread and water here every day,” shares Wirth.

According to historians, the forbidden State Pen, held between 400 and 500 inmates at a time and is perhaps Salt Lake City’s first exclusive gated community.

