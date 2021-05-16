WIRTH WATCHING: The history of the Old Mill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the metro area grows and time passes there are fewer and fewer abandoned ghost buildings from the past.

Curious joggers, bike riders, and motorists pass one condemned building that used to be miles from town on Big Cottonwood Canyon Road.

“Signs tell onlookers that this building is not safe and illegal to enter…It’s been condemned for 15 years…A sad ending to the old mill,” says Wirth.

On May 16, Wirth takes us down memory lane and shares with us the history of Utah’s Old Mill.

“The 1883 Deseret news folks put a scroll on the side of the building to proudly state this was its paper mill, and what a mill both in its stately design on the outside and the equipment inside. Turning out five tons of paper a day from rags and trees,” he adds.

