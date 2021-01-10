WIRTH WATCHING: The anniversary of SLC’s biggest snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sunday marks the anniversary of Salt Lake City’s record snowstorm of January 1993.

On January 10, our very own Craig Wirth brings us back to the storm that knocked down houses and buried about everything.

“The Utah Office of the Weather Service picked the storm as one of the top ten weather events of the century,” shares Wirth.”Nothing like it in all the 1900s…Oh if you were here, you’d remember it’s ‘wirth’ watching.”

