Wirth Watching: The 1994 November Snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s been an unseasonably warm November this year. Just this past weekend, temperatures rose up into the 60s.

It’s a balmy change from the cold and unforgiving winters of the past. For newcomers to the state, they’ll want to hear about the horrible, crippling snowstorms of yesteryears. The more horrible the storm, the more people who have lived through it are able to remember it.

We already heard about one snowstorm — the one in 1984. Once again, it seemed like the snow would not stop falling 10 years later during the winter of 1994. However, the seemingly endless snow that year was only the beginning.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth takes us back to that winter and shows us what else was in store for those living in the Wasatch Front during that frosty time.