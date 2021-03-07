WIRTH WATCHING: Salt Lake City airport’s world map

(ABC4) – As COVID-19 numbers slowly decline and restrictions loosen up, many people are re-visiting the city airport.

And as flyers visit the new Salt Lake City airport, many will experience an entire new ambiance, and most likely deliver good reviews but long-time frequent flyers like our very own Craig Wirth shares that he will miss one very big thing: the world map embedded in the old terminal floor.

According to Bim Oliver, local historian the giant world map was loved by all, “People would come out with picnic baskets, spread a blanket and be dining in Paris or whatever…they even had dances on the map,” he recalls.

“It was a symbol of pride and progress,” Wirth chimes.

