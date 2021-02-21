WIRTH WATCHING: Pink Floyd and the great escape

(ABC4) – Craig Wirth joins ABC4 Sunday to share the memory of a local aviary icon, Pink Floyd the flamingo.

According to Wirth, about 31-years-ago a pink flamingo managed to escape the Tracy aviary and live the ‘high’ life, garnering attention all across Utah.

“See it all started at the Tracy Aviary in 1988…On wing feather cutting day and Pink Floyd was hiding,” recalls Craig.

According to Craig, Pink Floyd was known by many in the 80s as the pink flamingo that would venture to the Great Salt Lake every winter for over a decade.

