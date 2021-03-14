WIRTH WATCHING: Past laws on daylight savings time

(ABC4) – The history of “what time is it” is complicated in Utah and in years past there were actually big political fights over adopting daylight savings time…

On March 14, our very own Craig Wirth takes informs us the history of daylight savings time.

“We now get an extra hour of daylight in the evening… to not be able to do anything…while we wait out the pandemic,” jokes Wirth.

According to Craig, Utah passed a law last year to make daylight time permanent, but as of right now that law still isn’t in effect.

“That’s because of a complicated federal requirement to have congress approve utah’s law and a state requirement to that four other western states have to agree,” Wirth informs.

On today’s Wirth Watching, Craig shares with us that complicated laws over time aren’t anything new.

