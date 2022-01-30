Wirth Watching: Park City’s past explored

PARK CITY (ABC4) – ABC4’s very own Craig Wirth traveled to Park City to get the inside scoop on the small mining town’s big piece of history: the old railroad yard.

Back before the railroad was uprooted, the tracks were the place to be to catch up with friends and exchange stories.

Residents of Park City share tales from their childhood of watching the ‘ski train’ caboose go by on winter mornings.

Now, the 32 miles of tracks are gone and all that is left is a historical presence of what used to be.