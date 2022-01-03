Wirth Watching – New Year’s 1956 in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A crew of twelve people from Utah’s very own ABC4 made history on New Year’s Day in 1956.

The team of twelve along with six cameras broadcasted live footage of over a hundred people standing at the foothills of Utah singing Handel’s Messiah as the sun rose over the Wasatch front.

Engineers were able to carry the signal all the way to New York City using a series of microwaves.

Legendary anchor Dave Garroway hosted the broadcast, welcoming in the New Year.

For a look back in time, check out the video above.