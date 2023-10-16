SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Television always played a big role in showing off the new cars every fall season, and our station has been at the center of that grandeur from the very beginning.

We found several photos from our archives of promotions dating back as early as 1950.

(Courtesy of KTVX/Craig Wirth)

(Courtesy of KTVX/Craig Wirth)

(Courtesy of KTVX/Craig Wirth)

(Courtesy of KTVX/Craig Wirth)

In the fall, as the days got shorter and leaves turned, America held its breath to see what exciting redesigns were made to their most beloved car models of the time.

Prior to the big reveal, dealers would cover their showroom windows and new cars to add to the already-building suspense.

When these new vehicles were finally revealed, Utahns from around the state would gather on Motor Avenue in downtown Salt Lake City, where dealerships were lined up on both sides of the street.

These were exciting times for both dealers and customers alike, as the celebrations would often feature local entertainment and celebrities to usher in the crowds hoping for a glimpse at the future of automobiles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It was a lot of fun,” says retired auto dealer Dick Bennett. “Everybody wanted to show their car and everybody wanted to look at cars.”

To drivers of the day, it was more than just finding a new car. Rather, it was like finding a new relationship. As stated in a television commercial for the 1958 Edsel, once a part of Ford Motor Company — “It’s like falling in love!”