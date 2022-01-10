Wirth Watching: Ice skating craze of 1920s-1950s

UTAH (ABC4) – From the 1920s through the 1950s ice skating was the cold-weather craze in Utah.

Utah Park Departments took to carefully smoothing over the ice in public lots across the state, where children flooded the rinks.

Though parents often worried, that didn’t stop locals like Mary Bishop from lacing up her skates and taking a few falls the first time around.

The popularity of ice skating is often credited to the famous Sonja Henie films and dozens of ice skating shows which trended throughout the mid 1900s.

Check out the video above to take a closer look at Salt Lake City’s very own Liberty Park transformed into an icy winter wonderland.