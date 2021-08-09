Wirth Watching: History of the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake is now becoming the great sandy beach.

It was about like this in 1963 – but this time it might not come back. Is it dying? Well it sure is not living it up like it used to.

This week on Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth shares the history of the Great Salt Lake. You may not know it but it was the water playground for thousands 70 and 80 years ago.

“The minute you got there you would head to the bathhouse,” Dr. Bob Keller explains. “Then you lay on your back and paddle, if you got the salt in your eyes… you talk about sting and burn.”

Some of the earliest film we have of Utah is folks, lots of folks, swimming in the Great Salt Lake

