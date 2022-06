SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we continue the nostalgic countdown to ABC4’s 75th anniversary as Utah’s first television station, we find ourselves reminiscing on the early days of T.V.

Though ABC4 was established in the 1990s, Craig Wirth found himself thinking all the way back to the 1940s. He remembered one of America’s first television stars–and one of the most unforgettable at that.

Everyone knew Fireman Frank, though many knew him by his real name, Ron Ross.