Wirth Watching: Black Friday Deals for years

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Black Friday is just around the corner. However, holiday shopping for bargains is nothing new. In fact, shopping for low prices during Christmas is something people have been doing for over a century.

From clothing to cameras, locals went to Downtown Salt Lake City for the bargains and the bustle. The stores were filled with shoppers eager to snatch up furniture, dinner sets, stereos, and the all-important sewing equipment no home should be without- all at bargain prices.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth takes us back in time to when you didn’t need the term “Black Friday” to find deals.

