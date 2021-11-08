Wirth Watching: Andy the 60-year-old walking condor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nowadays, people are taking their dogs or other pets for walks around the park. However, there is one exception to all of this and it is found in the Tracy Aviary. It’s where Helen has been walking her elderly friend Andy around over the last decade and ABC4’s Craig Wirth caught up with them.

Andy the Condor lives in the Tracy Aviary. Helen Dishaw is his caretaker who takes him for his daily walks. She’s been taking care of Andy for the last ten years and she says the walks are good for him. It’s an interesting experience both for Helen and for Andy, surely.

Andy’s been around for a long time and he’s been at the aviary almost all his life. Helen says condors usually don’t live as long in the wild like they do in captivity. From the time he first hatched until now, Andy has grown into his tremendous wingspan, spanning nine feet.

To learn more about Andy’s adventures with Helen, check out the “Wirth Watching” episode above.