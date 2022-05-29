SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Memorial Day is holiday we all look forward to as it offers fireworks, picnics, and a day off from work. However, what is the real reason we celebrate the last Monday in May?

According to ABC4’s Craig Wirth, Memorial Day is a day to honor those who sacrificed themselves so that we may be free.

To remember those who fought for our liberty, Wirth turned back time to a Memorial Day of the 1990s when he joined family members who were paying tribute to their loved ones lost in WWII at Salt Lake City’s Memory Grove.