Wirth Watching: A barbers legacy

UTAH (ABC4) – Decades ago, Gene Mondragon’s barber shop was the place to go to relax, unwind, and chat with friends.

The 83-year-old barber keeps things old school in his shop, using a straight edge with disposable blades and offering hot towel shaves. Few changes have been made in the 58 years Mondragon has been cutting hair.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Mondragon’s barber shop will be closing at the end of January. However, the barber’s legacy will live on as he has plans to become a mobile barber who travels to his customers.