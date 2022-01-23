Wirth Watching: A barbers legacy

Wirth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – Decades ago, Gene Mondragon’s barber shop was the place to go to relax, unwind, and chat with friends. 

The 83-year-old barber keeps things old school in his shop, using a straight edge with disposable blades and offering hot towel shaves. Few changes have been made in the 58 years Mondragon has been cutting hair. 

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Mondragon’s barber shop will be closing at the end of January. However, the barber’s legacy will live on as he has plans to become a mobile barber who travels to his customers. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories