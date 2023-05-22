SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With a flurry of brand-new skylines popping up around Salt Lake City in recent years, we can’t help but look back on this time over 110 years ago when the city saw another “boom” in its luxurious hotel stays.

It was an incredible time to visit Salt Lake City during 1910 and 1911. As the completion of the Union Pacific Depot and Rio Grande Depot put our city on the map, the need for deluxe accommodations was more prevalent than ever before.

Just as quickly as the need arose, new “state-of-the-art” hotels like the Kenyon, the Wilson, and the Windsor came available for visitors looking to experience the high life of downtown Salt Lake City. Some buildings from 1910 still stand today, including the now-renovated Peery Hotel, previously known as the Semloh Hotel.

It’s hard to believe that stays during the early 1900s could be afforded for just $1 each night — offering guests a basic room to rest after a long day, a shared bathroom, and wonderful amenities like hotel transportation, social clubs, and grand lobbies.

Though, some would get more than they bargained for, like one guest at the Park Hotel (now Rio Grande) who awoke one night to find an intruder stealing his pants — leading to a “brief” chase through the streets of the city, according to the local newspaper.

While they once seemed to be larger than life for residents and visitors alike in the early 19th century, most of these hotels have since become but a memory of our state’s glorious past.