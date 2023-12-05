SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ‘Tis the season to celebrate the holiday season, which brings to mind some of the first Christmas programming done at our station this time 75 years ago.

At that time, our station had no network to provide telecasts around the Christmas season. Instead, staff worked hard to produce their own entertainment to fill the airwaves for the holidays.

In 1948, our television station was the only station anywhere between St. Louis and the West Coast — let alone in Salt Lake City.

For Christmas Eve that year, we set the precedent for local broadcasting with our holiday programs. According to an article in the local newspaper in 1948: “For the first time in Salt Lake City’s history, television programs will be an integral part of the public’s Christmas fare this year.”

Viewers in the region tuned in to our broadcast to watch a night full of Christmas magic, including a special puppet show titled “The Night Before Christmas” with Elliot Airmet — showcasing a puppet version of Santa Claus on his busiest night of the year.

Just a decade later, we discovered high schools were excellent entertainment for holiday shows.

The station was humming with excitement as students from East High School performed “12 Days of Christmas” in the studio and students from West High School sang aloud on the rooftop. Even dancers from Bingham High School tapped away as they staged a dance dressed in reindeer attire.

As yet another holiday is almost upon us, we can all take a look back 75 years and recall the holiday programming that once made our seasons merry and bright.