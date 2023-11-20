SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thanksgiving day is right around the corner, which means families across the United States will soon be sitting down for a hearty dinner complete with plenty of memories both good and bad.

As kitchens prepare for holiday feasts this week, ABC4’s Craig Wirth takes the time to remind everyone of what is perhaps the most important part of any Thanksgiving dinner: table manners.

When it comes to table manners, there’s plenty to remember before taking that first bite. To best demonstrate the “dos and don’ts” of Thanksgiving, Craig has enlisted the help of his family — more specifically his beloved dogs Bobbie and Edie Wirth.

Step one in preparing to eat Thanksgiving dinner is knowing what to do with a napkin. Bobbie exemplifies this step with a napkin tucked gently into his collar.

The next step to perfect table manners is taking small mouthfuls so as to never talk with food in our mouths. Both Bobbie and Edie make quick work of their meals with “modest” and “careful” bites.

Finally, knowing when to take a drink can make all the difference at the dinner table. The Wirth family again shows us the correct way to attentively sip their beverages.

It’s also important to leave nothing behind at Thanksgiving dinner. As told in a decades-old film segment on table manners to be easily demonstrated by Bobbie and Edie: “We are glad to eat neatly without spots.”

When seated with loved ones this Thanksgiving day, keep these steps in mind for a flawless family function, courtesy of our Craig Wirth.