SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Christmas season has always been merry and bright in downtown Salt Lake City, as decades past have seen dazzling holiday light displays, candy windows, and even annual visits from jolly old St. Nick.

Currently closed for renovations, the light displays strewn about Temple Square have become famous around the world and brought wave after wave of onlookers seeking a glimpse of holiday cheer.

Creative candy displays used to adorn the windows of the ZCMI department store in Salt Lake, once featuring festive varieties of themes, each sweeter than the last and highlighted on our station every year.

Another tradition nearly forgotten with time is the annual Salt Lake City Christmas Parade, bringing crowds of locals to the streets for floats, fun, and perhaps most anticipated, the arrival of Santa Claus on everything from sleighs to airplanes.

Spreading even more cheer for Utahns, a robust Christmas tree was chosen each season to be placed in front of the building of the city’s local newspaper, decorated from top to bottom with ornaments.

For many years down both Main Street and State Street, the halls have been fully decked with all types of greenery and garlands. Not to mention the miles of Christmas lights giving commuters a special sight as they make their way downtown.

While holiday parades are a thing of the past, the city’s tree is gone and garlands no longer run across the streets downtown, these traditions still remain in the memories of Utahns who cherish them dearly.