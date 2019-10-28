Wirth Watching: War of the Worlds radio broadcast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s getting close to Halloween… and in 8 decades nothing has scared America like the old War of the Worlds radio broadcast.
Now while Craig Wirth has been broadcasting only 5 of those 8 decades, we knew he’d have a report from that night 81 years ago.
It’s this week’s spooky Wirth Watching report.
