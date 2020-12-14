Wirth Watching: Toys of the past

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Of course, this is the season for buying toys as presents. Every era has its “must-haves.” For Craig Wirth, it’s a story of “must-have-hads” over the years. So, Slinkys,

Silly Putty, Tonka Trucks, and Etch a Sketch come back in his report. Craig found his 50-year old Etch A Sketch and could actually still draw a portrait.

They are some of the standards in the world of toys. Over 300 million Slinkys have slithered down American stairs. Silly Putty is about as popular, but it took seven years to make it popular after it was invented in 1943.