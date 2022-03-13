SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Daylight Savings taking place just last night, turning the clocks back has been on all of our minds.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth found himself reminiscing on an old story amid changing the time on his ticker, so, in classic Wirth fashion, he took to share it with us.

Many of us have seen the City County Building clock and heard its bells.

The clock, dubbed Salt Lake’s most famous time-teller, has been the Salt Lake clock since 1894 when the building that holds the clock was built.

Despite the ticker’s beauty, dedicating the building that holds the clock proved to be quite the ordeal.