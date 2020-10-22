Wirth Watching: Swimming at the Great Saltair sure isn’t what it used to be

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Swimming at the Great Salt Lake isn’t what it used to be. While it’s doubtful that many would be out there now on a nice fall day like it is today, 60 years ago would have been a different story.

Hundreds could be seen floating in the saltwater until around November.

Watch as Craig Wirth picks up where he left off with last week’s story of The Great Saltair, the once magnificent crown jewel of the lake.