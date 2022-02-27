(ABC4) – The memories that resurfaced over the death of Utah’s Candy Bomber, Gail Halvorsen, have revived the story of the Berlin Airlift.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth took the time this past week to reminisce on the documentary he produced showcasing the work of the heroes of what is known to be one of the most amazing military events of the last century.

Now in their late 80’s and 90’s, these legendary men and women most likely saved us from World War III.

The crews trained vigorously for 24 hour days seven days a week on the Montana prairie, trying to figure out how to best bring supplies and food through the blockade.

In success, they thread the needle, making it to Berlin with medicine, coal, food, and a plethora of candy that would be dropped on U.S. grounds.