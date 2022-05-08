UTAH (ABC4) – As we continue the countdown to ABC4’s 75th anniversary of being on the air, we reminisce on our early years growing up as the television generation. It seemed there were always those cartoons we would wake up to and sitcoms we would rush home to see after school.

However, those of us at ABC4, Utah’s first T.V. station, know that recorded shows and networks weren’t always around. In fact, our producers had to get creative with the content they would air in the early days of television.

This week, ABC4’s Craig Wirth reminisced on a rather heartfelt live show from the station’s early years: a televised wedding that was filmed one night in 1948.

To join Craig Wirth on a trip back in time to this special screening, check out the video above.