Wirth Watching: A stroll back into Utah’s historic winter storms of the past

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With a snowstorm landing in Utah, and a few flurries last month, it’s sure looking like winter.

Craig Wirth takes us back to show some November storms from the past… awlful storms the kind you can really complain about such as 26 years ago… November 1994 – what a November storm.

“If you were new around here, you would have hated November 1994 in Salt Lake City. Whippersnappers, it was much worse when us older folks grew up,” said Wirth.

“It started on Nov. 2, 1994. That ol’ lake effect kicked in, and it was the first big snow of the winter. Sure there was a lot of digging, but it was fun and we knew it would melt.”

