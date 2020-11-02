Wirth Watching: A look into the history of Utah’s newspapers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For 155 years Salt Lake City residents have had a printed daily newspaper. In the next two months, that will all come to an end.

For many years there were two and even threee and four papers to pick from in the morning and afternoon.

Craig Wirth shows us the colorful history of the papers.

“It’s the Newspapers themselves that make up the headlines in this story. Few Western Cities can match the heritage of the papers of Salt Lake,” said Wirth. “Salt Lake was barely a town when it got its first newspaper in 1850. And the Deseret News set a lofty goal.”

