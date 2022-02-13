Wirth Watching: A look back at Utah’s 2002 Olympic games

PARK CITY (ABC4) – The 2022 Beijing Olympics mark the 20 year anniversary of the 2002 Olympic Games hosted by Utah’s very own Park City.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth recalled the state’s legendary sporting event which took place only months after 9/11.

These Olympics were different from those prior, as the village was surrounded in electrified wire and cops were surrounding the area. However, that didn’t stop Utahns from cheering their country on as the games got closer.

President George W. Bush was proud to make an appearance, and everyone swarmed to score a Roots Salt Lake City 2002 hat.