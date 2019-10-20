Wintry Weather Comes knocking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It’s been a snowy Sunday for some in Northern Utah with a northwest flow favoring mountain valleys like Park City and Heber. Rainy conditions dominated the second half of Saturday, with snow showers overnight and Early Sunday morning leaving some grassy surfaces on the benches snow covered.
Snow levels dropped to the valley floor, but many valleys had a dry layer in place making it hard for flakes to fly. This is all a result of a passing a cold front that dropped in from the Pacific Northwest. This colder, wetter storm system, is bringing widespread precipitation affecting mainly northern and portions of central Utah along with southwest Wyoming this weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation tweeted out a list of weather related road closures Sunday morning.
Many elevated roads saw snow sticking Sunday morning including I-80. Heber recorded 10” of snow overnight. The Cottonwood Canyons received more than a foot of snow with this storm.Many lower elevation locations will see the snow melt as the sun comes out Sunday afternoon. A few lingering snow showers will stick around through Sunday afternoon, mainly focused on the higher elevations.
