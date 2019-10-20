Wintry Weather Comes knocking

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It’s been a snowy Sunday for some in Northern Utah with a northwest flow favoring mountain valleys like Park City and Heber. Rainy conditions dominated the second half of Saturday, with snow showers overnight and Early Sunday morning leaving some grassy surfaces on the benches snow covered.

Snow levels dropped to the valley floor, but many valleys had a dry layer in place making it hard for flakes to fly. This is all a result of a passing a cold front that dropped in from the Pacific Northwest. This colder, wetter storm system, is bringing widespread precipitation affecting mainly northern and portions of central Utah along with southwest Wyoming this weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation tweeted out a list of weather related road closures Sunday morning.

Many elevated roads saw snow sticking Sunday morning including I-80. Heber recorded 10” of snow overnight. The Cottonwood Canyons received more than a foot of snow with this storm.Many lower elevation locations will see the snow melt as the sun comes out Sunday afternoon. A few lingering snow showers will stick around through Sunday afternoon, mainly focused on the higher elevations.

What people are reading right now:


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Worried farmers ‘humbled’ as St. George sets record dry spell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worried farmers ‘humbled’ as St. George sets record dry spell"

Pikas linked to Utah weather pattern?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pikas linked to Utah weather pattern?"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Weather School - Liberty Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather School - Liberty Elementary"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast"

Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watch: Parkrose coach Keanon Lowe disarms student"

Full video: Parkrose HS coach disarms gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full video: Parkrose HS coach disarms gunman"

New plan cuts income tax, raises food tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "New plan cuts income tax, raises food tax"

Local ranchers bring their flock home annually on once-popular sheep herding trail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local ranchers bring their flock home annually on once-popular sheep herding trail"

Search for missing hunter intensifies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for missing hunter intensifies"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories