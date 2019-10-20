Wintry Weather Comes knocking

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It’s been a snowy Sunday for some in Northern Utah with a northwest flow favoring mountain valleys like Park City and Heber. Rainy conditions dominated the second half of Saturday, with snow showers overnight and Early Sunday morning leaving some grassy surfaces on the benches snow covered.



❄️Snowy Sunday for some❄️—This was the view of I-80 eastbound this morning at about 8am—Park City & the Heber Valley saw the most snow favored by the NW flow. @abc4utah #utwx 🎥: T.P. I dig the music & the view! @StormHour @ThePhotoHour @danpeckwx @Wx_Max @DanManWX @ABCNewsWX pic.twitter.com/t2h6x8wksK — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 20, 2019

Snow levels dropped to the valley floor, but many valleys had a dry layer in place making it hard for flakes to fly. This is all a result of a passing a cold front that dropped in from the Pacific Northwest. This colder, wetter storm system, is bringing widespread precipitation affecting mainly northern and portions of central Utah along with southwest Wyoming this weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation tweeted out a list of weather related road closures Sunday morning.



Fall storm ❄️ 🍁 A few snow showers will linger for the rest of this morning, but the dry layer in the valley holds steady for most locations. A weak disturbance again tomorrow morning. It’s also colder today 🥶 @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/hopvk5aeEp — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 20, 2019

Many elevated roads saw snow sticking Sunday morning including I-80. Heber recorded 10” of snow overnight. The Cottonwood Canyons received more than a foot of snow with this storm.Many lower elevation locations will see the snow melt as the sun comes out Sunday afternoon. A few lingering snow showers will stick around through Sunday afternoon, mainly focused on the higher elevations.

Wyoming road closures due to weather ⬇️ https://t.co/j4yMQNAaFF — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 20, 2019

