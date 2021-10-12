Winterizing your home before the hard freeze comes in

As we move into the colder months, we are expecting to see colder and colder temperatures that can cause significant damage to homes, sensitive plants, and pets.

Things such as above-ground water sprinklers and irrigation systems along with exposed pipes are most at risk when hard freezes come into our area. This is why ensuring that you drain these systems if possible will be the best course of action to not have any damage later on.

Wayne Wardle, President of A1 Sprinklers, tells us how costly these repairs can be after they thaw out.

“Well, it’s a couple of hundreds of dollars, couple of thousands of dollars, maybe some serious damage from the water. But most of the time when we get a hard freeze it thaws out fairly soon after that, so it’s pretty obvious in a couple of weeks but sometimes a couple of months.”

With exposed pipes that cannot be drained, they should be covered to protect them from the cold air and keep them from freezing.

Preparing these small things will certainly save you money on those more costly repairs later on that could transpire from a burst pipe and water damage.