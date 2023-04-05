SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! So far this week it has felt more like January than April across Utah. We have also seen some huge snowfall numbers in our mountains since the weekend with the Little Cottonwood Canyon resorts seeing over 5 feet of snow.

Scattered to isolated snow showers remain possible through today, but high pressure will bring calmer and warmer conditions for the rest of the week.

The last piece of energy associated with the upper-level low pressure that moved in a couple of days ago will be moving through, so we’ll hold onto the chance for isolated to scattered snow showers, mainly through the afternoon, in northern and eastern Utah with snow progressively favoring the higher terrain through the day.

Due to this, the Winter Storm Warning for the Wasatch Mountains continues through 6 p.m. today. An additional 1-3″ will be possible for most mountains within the warning. Another thing to note with all the snow in the mountains, the avalanche danger remains high across all northern area mountains with an avalanche warning in effect through tonight.

Temperatures today will come in roughly 20 degrees below average once again with most topping out in the 30s with mountain valleys seeing 20s. Only a few in southern Utah will see 40s and 50s. Into tonight, high pressure will start to take charge which will lead to clearing skies statewide, but with cold air in place, it will turn frigid overnight so bundle up!

With high pressure in place for the second half of this week, we’ll end the workweek with predominately dry skies and, with a southerly flow, we’ll begin a very steady warm-up. By tomorrow, we’ll see highs mainly in the 30s and 40s up north with 40s and 50s down south. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state.

For our Good Friday, we’ll warm up by another 5-10 degrees in most locations with a chance we could see 50s along the Wasatch Front and 70s down in St. George. There will be a weak system that tries to undercut the high pressure from Friday and Saturday. At this point, it looks like we’ll see more clouds, but we stay mostly dry.

For the Easter Weekend, highs will be close to if not a little above average with a chance we climb above 60 on Sunday in Salt Lake City and a chance we hit the low 80s in St. George! Dry conditions look to persist into next week as the warmup could continue. This rapid warm-up adds to flooding concerns in several portions of the state, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

