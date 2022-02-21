Winter returns to Utah; advisories and watches in full effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a warm weekend, a cold front is dragging winter back into the Beehive State.

Early this morning we had snow stretching from Cache Valley southward. Through the rest of the day, we’ll see more scattered wet weather across the state with the best chance for snow coming in our mountains and between I-80 and Cedar City for the valleys.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Bear River Range south through the Wasatch Back, southwestern Wyoming and the Wasatch Mountains. The advisory also includes the central Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County southward encompassing most of the I-15 corridor down to Cedar City.

Within the advisory, most valleys will see at least 2 inches of snow, but near half a foot may fall at the higher summits of I-15 and I-70.

Meanwhile, places like the upper Cottonwoods could pick up between 4-10 inches of snow. The advisories for southern Utah continue through 11 p.m. tonight while the advisories in northern Utah continue through 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

On top of the winter weather advisories in southern Utah, there is also a wind advisory that includes South Central Utah, Glen Canyon, Lake Powell, and the western Canyonlands. Winds may gust over 50 mph which could lead to blowing dust, dangerous crosswinds, and potential power outages. Be sure to secure any loose objects.

Another storm system will be arriving on Tuesday, and this storm has prompted a Winter Storm Watch.

This watch includes portions of central, southern, and southwestern Utah. In Lower Washington County 1-3 inches of snow will be possible while 6-12 inches is likely for most other valleys within the watch.

Along the I-15 corridor, 5-10 inches of snow will be possible while the Central and Southern Mountains are likely to pick up between 1-2 feet of snow. The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. Plan accordingly if you plan to travel through these areas.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!