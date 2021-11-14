Winter Farmer’s Market kicks off in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Winter Farmer’s Market has officially kicked off on Saturday.

The winter version of the popular summer market debuted in Pioneer Park with Mayor Erin Mendenhall and local representatives in attendance. Mendenhall launched the market as part of the “Choose SLC” initiative, which is aimed at encouraging residents and visitors to shop and dine locally throughout the holiday season.

The Winter Market will be held indoors for the rest of the year at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City. Traditionally, the market has been held at the Rio Grande Depot, but due to earthquake damage sustained in March 2020, the market has moved while the station is being repaired.

Courtesy of the Winter Farmer’s Market

Visitors will find themselves among plenty of delectable options at the market including fresh fruits, veggies, dairy products, baked goods, cheeses, sweets, sauces and more.

COVID-19 health protocols will be in place for the safety of staff, vendors and visitors. Physical distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing will be encouraged.

The market will run every Saturday from November 13 – April 23. To check out all the vendors and general event questions, click here.