Winds topple 8 historic evergreens on the Capitol grounds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Hurricane-force wind gusts caused widespread damage and toppled over 8 historic evergreens in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Salt Lake.

The wind also snapped dozens of trees in half- sending branches into Natalie Openshaw’s front yard.

“I am waiting for the weather to subside then we’ll probably start hauling this stuff out,” Openshaw said. “A little crazy it is kind of scary it nuts we had a tree back here that almost fell on my daughters’ room luckily she wasn’t home right now.”

The wind knocked down power lines. toppled over trees holding up power lines, leaving thousand in the dark. Openshaw and others describe what it was like waking up to this devastation.

And she is not alone.

“A lot of devastation trees all over, trailers everything Legacy Parkway is bad, the trees at the capitol everything is just blown over,” Ron Hankhammer said.

Crews are already working on cleaning up.