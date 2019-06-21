Winder dairy announces they are stopping home delivery services

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Abc4 News)- One of Utah’s oldest changes businesses, Winder Farms is stopping their home delivery services to focus more on grocery store sales.

Since April 1880, Winder Farms has been Utah’s favorite milkman, making millions of deliveries to hundreds of thousands of Utah homes.

Winder Farms announced Friday that effective July 5, 2019, the milkman will no longer be making home deliveries.

Instead, Winder Farms says there will be dozens of grocery stores throughout the state carrying their award-winning dairy products.







“There have been many changes through the years and we’ve continually adapted since my great-great-great grandfather John R. Winder began selling milk,” said part-owner and sixth generation family member Mike Winder. “Now that we are two decades into the Twenty First Century, we must adapt once more,” he said.

Winder Farms says they are growing their number of competing delivery and pick-up options available from area retailers.

The company, one of Utah’s ten oldest still in operation, will instead focus exclusively on making Winder Farms milk available in as many stores as possible.

“Frankly, this change is difficult for all of us. It is indeed an end of an era,” Winder said. “Yet, on behalf of the entire Winder Farms family, we are thrilled that we will be able to continue to provide the freshest, best-tasting dairy products through your favorite grocery stores for decades to come.”

Winder Farms milk has been named “Best of State” and in 2016 was awarded “Best Milk in the World” at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Winder milk will now be available in Dan’s, Dick’s, Fresh Market, Harmons, Lee’s Market, Macey’s, Ridley’s, Smith’s, Sprout’s, Target, The Store, Whole Foods, Winegars, and more.

