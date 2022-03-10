ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Edward Medina says he has some concerns, driving a semi-truck during these windy conditions, with six more hours left on his route, to get to California.

“Colorado to Utah, it’s pretty bad,” he says.

Medina says he’s also hit some snow and icy conditions along I-15 in Southern Utah.

“You have to chain up when it’s really bad, a lot of swerving when the wind hits you can’t really control it you have to steer back in the lane and just try not to slip,” he says.

This morning, flurries were falling in Hurricane and dust was blowing along with debris. Up north near Cedar City, snowfall caused a six-car pile-up with multiple slide-offs.

“For high profile vehicles, semis, campers, it’s important to keep an eye on those weather reports because those gusts of 50-55 mph they can be terrible for those high profile vehicles,” says John Gleason, the public relations director for the Utah Department of Transportation.

Luckily, there were no serious injuries in those incidents but with more wind and possible snow on the way, Gleason is reminding drivers to be cautious.

“Maintain control of your car and focus on keeping it on the road and in your proper lane and always watch for debris that may come out on the road as well, that could be a danger,” says Gleason.

“I mean I can control my driving, but I can’t control the other person driving, so that’s what’s kind of nerve-racking at times,” says Medina.

Officials say it’s important to give larger vehicles and trucks plenty of space since they have a much harder time maintaining control.