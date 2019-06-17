WinCo recalls frozen raspberries for possible norovirus contamination

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Winco Foods is recalling bags of frozen raspberries that may be contaminated with the norovirus.

WinCo Foods has removed the food from store shelves and encourages customers to either destroy the contaminated food or return it to stores for a refund.

Officials said the affected products are WINCO FOODS FROZEN RED RASPBERRIES, 12 oz bag, UPC 0 70552 30501 4, Best By Code Feb/13/2021 with lot number 4045902. The best by code is found on the back side of a bag next to the UPC bar code.

The product was distributed and sold in WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah, according to officials.

WinCo Foods announced they would be recalling the berries after a sample of the product was tested by the FDA and found norovirus in the product. The highly contagious virus can cause vomiting, watery, non-bloddy diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nasuea.

No customer illnesses have been reported yet. WinCo Foods recalled the berries out of an abundance of caution.

