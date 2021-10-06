Willow Springs Elementary School implements ‘Test to Stay’ protocol due to COVID-19

CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – An elementary school in the Canyons School District is the latest Utah school to enter “Test-to-Stay” protocol due to COVID-19.

Willow Springs Elementary school will be participating in a ‘Test to Stay’ event due to the number of COVID-19 cases that are associated with the school.

Under state law, a school with less than 1,500 students, like Willow Springs Elementary, must enact the protocol if at least 30 of the school’s students test positive for COVID-19.

The Salt Lake County Health Department and Canyon School District will be holding the event on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. at Willow Springs Elementary.

Willow Springs Elementary students are required to have parental consent prior to testing and will be given rapid antigen tests during school hours.

The event will identify the asymptomatic spreaders of COVID-19, allowing officials to remove them from the school to reduce the risk of school-based exposures.

The school is the first in the district to participate in the program since the school year began according to , Canyon School District spokesman, Jeff Haney

Under state law, school districts are not allowed to issue mask mandates, but the state does provide a testing process if cases reach a certain threshold.

Once the school conducts a test to stay event, the school’s COVID-19 case counts resets to zero, 10 days after the event, according to the district.

The tests will be done by the Utah Department of Health.

The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,975 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 434 of those cases being in school-aged children.