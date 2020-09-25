Will you try it?: Kraft is bringing Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese to the U.S.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Earlier this week Kraft released a Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese in Canada and in 48 hours the company says over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to get their hands on it.

Kraft is now bringing the Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and cheese to the U.S. Kraft will reportedly tweet Friday to tell Americans how they can get their hands on a box.

Officials say Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the same cheesy Mac & Cheese Americans know and love, now with added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, and pumpkin-scented candle, according to officials.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” said Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

Tell the company if you are excited about the new Mac and cheese flavor in their poll on twitter.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

Starting on 9/25 through 9/29, The company says Americans can enter for a chance to get limited-edition Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese using #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac and Cheese products.