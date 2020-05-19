SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – We often see online petitions asking for change, but after a Utah woman created one requesting the removal of a judge for giving a man too light of sentence for possession of child pornography, we wanted to find out if the petition would actually work.

Just like this one, most petitions are generally started by a citizen who sees something they feel is wrong and finds inspiration to bring awareness to the issue. They range widely in topics but many are either political or seeking justice for certain types of crimes.

After Judge Douglas Hogan sentenced Doug Saltsman, the CEO of a software company who was convicted of possessing over 13,000 images of child porn to 210 days in jail, the online petition for his removal from the bench started to circulate.

Cat Hoffman, a victim advocate and survivor of human trafficking, is the woman behind the petition. She said she often follows sex crime cases all over the nation and was aware of the Brock Turner case where that judge lost his job in a recall election in 2018.

She started the petition but was unaware there are no legal parameters in which a judge can be recalled in the state of Utah.

She didn’t realize at the time her request would more than likely never happen, but what has transpired because of her petition, has taken an unexpected twist and as support for the petition grew, Hoffman said they gathered momentum and also media attention.

“Not wanting to lose any of the momentum we have built bringing awareness to this I’ve reached out to some contacts to try to draft a bill introducing mandatory minimal sentencing of no less than 5 years,” said Hoffman. “The petition blew up and people have been emailing me talking about their own experiences with the justice system. It’s brought a massive awareness to an unfortunately common occurrence within the state of Utah in the typical sentencing these offenders receive.”

Hoffman said she has turned her attention to getting a bill drafted that addresses these crimes as well as extending the statute of limitations on reporting sex crimes, giving survivors the time they need to heal before they can effectively stand up to their abusers in court.

Hoffman didn’t expect the petition to reach the level it did, with over 25,000 signatures.

“Its been nothing short of incredible to be part of the 25,000 who want to give the children in those files a voice and hope that there are people out there fighting for them,” said Hoffman. “It takes years for victims to recover and longer when the justice system re-victimizes them.”

Some petitions reach lawmakers who support the cause and often work with organizers on creating new bills for legislature, which is what Hoffman is hoping for with her case.

According to the New York Times, petitions are important for multiple reasons, such as mobilizing supporters and reinforcing views and the effectiveness of a petition depends on how many individuals sign it and if any of them who do are in a position to make changes.

Once and a while, the subject of the petition might even solve the issue on their own. After a petition was started against Ruth’s Chris Steak House for accepting a $20 million loan mean for small businesses from the government’s $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, they decided to return the funds, allowing for more small businesses to get the help they need.

Hoffman said even though she wont reach her intended goal, the power that social media brings to awareness of the issues is overwhelming.