Wildlife officials implement guidelines on northern pike fish in Utah Lake

UTAH (ABC4) – Utahns are being asked by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to keep reporting and releasing any tagged northern pike fish that they catch in Utah Lake as a continuation of an ongoing study which began two years ago.

The study was initially implemented so that scientists could learn more about the seasonal locations and movements of pike fish in Utah Lake, Provo River, Hobble Creek, and the Spanish Fork River.

Northern pike were originally placed in Utah Lake illegally, and were first detected by the DWR in 2011. This species is predatory and has been known to reproduce rapidly which creates worry amongst biologists who fear the effects the fish will have on other species in the lake.

As emphasized in the past, anyone who catches an untagged northern pike must remove the fish from the water and kill it.

“In that case, we always like to hear precisely where and when these fish were caught. The size of the fish is always good information as well,” said DWR Central Region Native Aquatics Biologist Keith Lawrence. “If a tagged pike inadvertently dies, we would still like to recover the fish in case the transmitter can be reused, so we ask folks to let us know if that happens. We’d love to have the fish or tag brought to our office in Springville, but we will gladly make arrangements to pick it up from the angler.”

At this time of year, it may be easier to catch northern pike as they tend to spawn when the ice starts to melt.

Tagged northern pike can be recognized by the thin, red pieces of plastic that are attached to them. These fish have additionally been implanted with transmitters, so surgical scars should be visible on their underside.

“We are asking anglers to release pike that have these tags because the transmitters that are in the fish enable us to track their movements,” Lawrence said. “Tracking their movements will help us develop a monitoring and control program for northern pike in the future, which will help threatened June suckers.”

If you catch a tagged northern pike, you’re encouraged to contact DWR native fish biologist at 503-730-9424. Additionally, be sure to report the date and location where you caught the fish, take note of the tag number, and release the fish unharmed.