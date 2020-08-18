Wildlife Management Area officials see uptick in homeless staying on campgrounds

MIDDLE FORK, UTAH (ABC4 News) – It’s typical for the nice weather to drive more people to Utah’s campgrounds, but according to officers at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, some campers are over-staying their welcome, comparing campgrounds to a “homeless village.”

Daniel Geary is from Ogden. He says he’s been camping at Middle Fork Wildlife Management Area for 10 years.

“You can only camp during the summer for 5 days and the winter for 10 days but that’s enough time to camp,” said Geary.

Geary says he knows people, who are living out of their cars staying at campsites around northern Utah.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come up here, homeless; but it’s sad that people have to stay longer than that,” said Geary.

“Middle Fork is a wildlife management area and it is designed and built for protecting wildlife,” said State Conservation Officer, Trevor Doman.

Doman says he’s been knocking on more doors this year finding many, don’t have a permanent residence.

“Campers have overstayed their welcome and it’s kind of almost turned into a homeless village,” said Doman.

Doman says people are leaving trash behind, shooting in the parking lot where they aren’t supposed to, amongst other problems.

“We’re called on multiple times during the night for domestic violence issues, they’ve even taken down some of our fences and using them for firewood, it’s a free place to stay, a lot of people will overstay the welcome,” said Doman.

Officials say they just want people to respect the land.

“You can stay for free and we would love for you to stay for free, but just clean up and know you only have a 5 day and don’t destroy our property,” said Doman.

“If they clean up after themselves and they keep to themselves, let them stay longer,” said Geary.

For more information go to https://wildlife.utah.gov/