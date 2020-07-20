Wind-driven fire quickly spreads to hundreds of acres in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies are working to a suppress a new fire in Box Elder County Monday afternoon.

Utah fire officials say the Dennis Hill Fire is located near Park Valley.

When first reported, the fire was covered 300 acres. It quickly grew to an estimated 700 acres. The fire is moving quickly pushed by 20 mph winds.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but fire officials have reported an uptick in human-caused fires. According to fire officials, Utah saw 33 wildfire starts over the weekend of July 17th, and almost all were human-caused.