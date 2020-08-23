Wildfire threatens Minersville campground, Reservoir

MINERSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A campground was threatened by wildfire in Minersville Saturday.

The Greenville fire is estimated at 1800 acres with 5 percent containment and is burning near the Minersville Reservoir in Beaver County.

Minersville Reservoir and Minersville Campground were threatened by the fire, according to fire officials but as of Sunday morning, they say a ranch which was initially threatened by the fire is no longer threatened.

The Beaver County commission assured the public in a Facebook post that the campground was “still standing ” and that no structures were damaged except a powerline that was taken out as a result of the fire.

Beaver County Commissioner Tammy Pearson said everyone was safe and that they were able to get people and trailers out of the campsites at Minersville Reservoir.

Courtesy: Beaver County Commissioner, Tammy Pearson

Courtesy: Beaver County Commissioner, Tammy Pearson

East and westbound lanes of SR 21 were closed for hours and firefighters worked to suppress the fire. Lanes have since been reopened.

Firefighters from around the area, along with outstanding local law enforcement and other agencies are working together to contain the fire, according to fire officials.

Investigators have determined that the fire was lightning caused.