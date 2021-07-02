Wildfire in Uintah County threatens oil and gas sources nearby, officials say

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire burning in Uintah County is threatening nearby oil and gas sources, Utah wildfire officials said Friday evening.

The wildfire, dubbed the “Snakejohn Fire,” is burning Southeast of Vernal. It is estimated to be 20 acres in size as of Friday evening.

No further information about the fire has been released.

Wildfire officials provided updates on two other wildfires burning in Cache County, Friday.

The Curtis Creek Fire has now reached 100% containment while the Ant Flat Fire has reached 80% containment.

As Fourth of July weekend approaches, state officials are becoming increasingly wary of wildfire risks due to fireworks.

During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Spencer Cox plead to all Utahns: with our state a virtual powder keg right now, don’t light the fuse.

“Please, please, please celebrate without personal fireworks,” he said Wednesday.