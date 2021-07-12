Wildfire causing power outages in southern Utah

GUNLOCK, Utah (ABC4) – Dozens of people are without power Monday morning as crews battle a nearby wildfire.

Sunday night, the Color County Fire Center responded to a wildfire near Gunlock in Washington County.

Dubbed the Sand Cove fire, the blaze has burned about 15 acres. No structures are threatened at this time, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

As of 6:45 a.m. Monday, Rocky Mountain Power is reporting about 80 customers are without power in the area east of Gunlock. The Sand Cove fire has been blamed as the cause of the outages, which were first reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Power is expected to be restored before 11 a.m. Monday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder tells St. George News that, as of 12:30 a.m. Monday, most of the Sand Cove fire has been knocked down.