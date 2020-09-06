West Valley Firefighters returning from fighting California Fires

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – They’ve faced extreme heat, and in their words, long nights, but the team of firefighters from West Valley City have finished their last shift and are heading home.

Even yesterday the heat was extreme for the team, and now after two weeks of hiking, extending hose lines, fighting the fire from their truck, and even having to sometimes fight fires with fire their part of the job is done for now.

The flames WVC Firefighters faced in California

According to a tweet sent out by the WVC Fire department: “Our crew’s 14 day mission to fight fires in Northern California has come to an end. Their last shift consisted of holding the fire line and protecting mountain cabins. Please join us in wishing this brave crew safe travels as the come back home to WVC!”